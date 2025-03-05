Watch Now
Here's the scoop: new seasonal ice cream flavors arrive at Publix

Supermarket chain releases 8 limited-edition flavors inspired by classic desserts
Publix
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The freezer section at Publix just got a little sweeter with the addition of eight limited-edition ice cream flavors released this month.

Each seasonal selection is inspired by a classic dessert, such as strawberry shortcake, and is available in a half-gallon container while supplies last.

Below is a list of the available limited-edition flavors:

  • Bananas Foster - Banana flavored ice cream with brown sugar rum flavored swirl.
  • Black Swamp Raspberry Cheesecake - Raspberry cheesecake-flavored ice cream swirled with Mackinac chocolatey graham crust and raspberry-filled chocolatey cups sprinkled throughout
  • Irish Crème Salted Caramel (coming soon) - Irish crème-flavored ice cream with a rich caramel sea salt swirl and caramel truffles
  • New Orleans Caramel Praline - Brown sugar ice cream with swirls of thick caramel and crunchy praline pecans
  • Peanut Butter Pie - Peanut butter cheesecake-flavored ice cream with swirls of Mackinac peanut butter cookie ribbons and chocolate-flavored pieces
  • Strawberry Shortcake - Butter crème flavored ice cream swirled with ribbons of chunky strawberry flavored sauce and layered with squares of soft shortcake
  • The S'more the Merrier - Toasted marshmallow-flavored ice cream with graham cracker ribbons and chocolatey marshmallows

The Florida-based grocer was not specific on how long these flavors will be available in stores.
Publix is set to release its next batch of limited-edition flavors this summer.

