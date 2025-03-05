Here's the scoop: new seasonal ice cream flavors arrive at Publix

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The freezer section at Publix just got a little sweeter with the addition of eight limited-edition ice cream flavors released this month.

Each seasonal selection is inspired by a classic dessert, such as strawberry shortcake, and is available in a half-gallon container while supplies last.

Below is a list of the available limited-edition flavors:



Bananas Foster - Banana flavored ice cream with brown sugar rum flavored swirl.

Black Swamp Raspberry Cheesecake - Raspberry cheesecake-flavored ice cream swirled with Mackinac chocolatey graham crust and raspberry-filled chocolatey cups sprinkled throughout

Irish Crème Salted Caramel (coming soon) - Irish crème-flavored ice cream with a rich caramel sea salt swirl and caramel truffles

New Orleans Caramel Praline - Brown sugar ice cream with swirls of thick caramel and crunchy praline pecans

Peanut Butter Pie - Peanut butter cheesecake-flavored ice cream with swirls of Mackinac peanut butter cookie ribbons and chocolate-flavored pieces

Strawberry Shortcake - Butter crème flavored ice cream swirled with ribbons of chunky strawberry flavored sauce and layered with squares of soft shortcake

The S'more the Merrier - Toasted marshmallow-flavored ice cream with graham cracker ribbons and chocolatey marshmallows

The Florida-based grocer was not specific on how long these flavors will be available in stores.

Publix is set to release its next batch of limited-edition flavors this summer.