Here's the scoop: new seasonal ice cream flavors arrive at Publix

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The freezer section at Publix just got a little sweeter with the addition of eight limited-edition ice cream flavors released this month.
Each seasonal selection is inspired by a classic dessert, such as strawberry shortcake, and is available in a half-gallon container while supplies last.
Below is a list of the available limited-edition flavors:
- Bananas Foster - Banana flavored ice cream with brown sugar rum flavored swirl.
- Black Swamp Raspberry Cheesecake - Raspberry cheesecake-flavored ice cream swirled with Mackinac chocolatey graham crust and raspberry-filled chocolatey cups sprinkled throughout
- Irish Crème Salted Caramel (coming soon) - Irish crème-flavored ice cream with a rich caramel sea salt swirl and caramel truffles
- New Orleans Caramel Praline - Brown sugar ice cream with swirls of thick caramel and crunchy praline pecans
- Peanut Butter Pie - Peanut butter cheesecake-flavored ice cream with swirls of Mackinac peanut butter cookie ribbons and chocolate-flavored pieces
- Strawberry Shortcake - Butter crème flavored ice cream swirled with ribbons of chunky strawberry flavored sauce and layered with squares of soft shortcake
- The S'more the Merrier - Toasted marshmallow-flavored ice cream with graham cracker ribbons and chocolatey marshmallows
The Florida-based grocer was not specific on how long these flavors will be available in stores.
Publix is set to release its next batch of limited-edition flavors this summer.