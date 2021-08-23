Hardee's to open 25 locations in West Palm Beach area

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hardee's is coming to West Palm Beach.

Tennessee-based CKE Restaurants announced last week that it plans to open 25 new Hardee's locations in the West Palm Beach area.

"We see a great deal of untapped potential in the West Palm Beach market and are full-steam ahead to help this community feed your happy," Matthew Walls, chief global development officer at CKE Restaurants, said in a statement. "We look forward to bringing our signature favorites, including our made-from-scratch biscuits and 100% Angus beef charbroiled burgers, as well as new innovations to this area of Florida with our trusted partners at RSMG Holdings."

The development project is expected to begin later this year.

Hardee's has more than 1,100 locations throughout the southeast, including in Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa, since the first restaurant opened in North Carolina in 1960, but the 25 locations in Palm Beach County would become South Florida's first.

Currently, the nearest Hardee's to the north is in Fort Pierce and to the west across Alligator Alley in Fort Myers.

