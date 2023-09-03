Flavor Palm Beach restaurant promotion kicks off

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Flavor Palm Beach, a promotion to introduce dinners to 58 bistros and restaurants at a lower price in the county, is taking place for the entire month of September.

Customers can enjoy a selection of three-course lunches and dinners from prix fixe menus, with prices ranging from $35 to $85 through Sept. 30.

Flavor Palm Beach will feature restaurants with James Beard Award-winning, Michelin star, and celebrity chefs with pecial selections from Tequesta to Boca Raton.

Flavor Treasure Coast is available in October.

To participate in Flavor Palm Beach, no tickets or passes are required. All you have to do is make a reservation, visit the restaurant, and enjoy the menu.

In support of World Hunger Action Month, Flavor Palm Beach is selling Koozies on its website, which directly benefits Feeding America: U.S. Hunger Relief Organization.

Flavor Palm Beach Flavor Palm Beach was established in 2007.

To view the full list of participating restaurants and to purchase Koozies, visit flavorpb.com [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]

