L'Eggo my Eggo Brunch in a Jar, just for adults

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — "L'Eggo My Eggo" has a whole new meaning.

Kellogg's Eggo has teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Co. to offer a booze-infused spin on brunch.

It's called Eggo Brunch in a Jar.

According to a Kellogg's news release, "this rich and delicious creamy liqueur seamlessly blends the flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, sweet maple syrup and rich butter, with a hint of smoky bacon."

Kellogg's Eggo Brunch in a Jar is made with Sugarlands Distilling Co., inspired by classic brunch flavors.

This adults-only beverage "pairs perfectly with Eggo waffles to elevate any brunch occasion" and is made with parents in mind so they "can L'Eggo and enjoy that 'treat yourself' feeling brunch evokes."

"Between the juggle of constantly changing schedules, household errands, family outings or busy workdays, it can often feel impossible for parents to find moments they can savor for themselves," Joe Beauprez, senior director of marketing for frozen foods, said in the release.

Eggo Brunch in a Jar is contains 20% alcohol per volume, which means this drink is only for those who are 21 or older. Sorry, kids.