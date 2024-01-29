Watch Now
Burger King unveils new Candied Bacon Whopper

Bacon-loaded Whopper available for limited time
Burger King 'Home of the Whopper' sign
Charles Krupa/AP
A "Home of the Whopper" sign welcomes customers outside the Burger King fast-food restaurant, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Epping, N.H.
Posted at 4:38 PM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 17:09:26-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Burger King unveiled its newest menu item on Monday.

The Candied Bacon Whopper is a royal take on its signature burger.

Burger King describes it as a half-pound "flame-grilled beef patty, with juicy tomatoes and crisp lettuce, taken up a notch with crispy onions, creamy garlic aioli, bacon jam, and the best part, brown sugar candied bacon, served on a sesame seed bun."

Candied Bacon Whopper

The burger is now available nationwide, but only for a limited time.

Burger King is also teasing on social media that something "big" is coming next week.

