Burger King could close as many as 400 locations by end of 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Burger King plans to close as many as 400 restaurants by the end of this year.

Joshua Kobza, CEO of Restaurant Brands International Inc., which is the parent company of the fast-food restaurant chain, announced the news during a call with investors last week.

Kobza said the company "historically" closes "a couple hundred" Burger King restaurants each year, NBC's "Today" show reported.

Restaurant Brands International has already shuttered 124 Burger King locations this year.

Burger King, which has its corporate headquarters in Miami-Dade County, didn't disclose which locations would be closed or provide specific closure dates.