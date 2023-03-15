Buffalo Wild Wings boneless wings not 'actually deboned wings,' lawsuit alleges

A Chicagoland man is suing Buffalo Wild Wings, claiming the restaurant chain is falsely advertising its boneless wings.

According to a class-action lawsuit filed last week, Aimen Halim purchased boneless wings from a Buffalo Wild Wings in Mount Prospect, Illinois, in January.

The lawsuit alleges that Halim believed he would be getting "actually deboned wings." Instead, he got a product that was more like chicken nuggets.

"Had Mr. Halim known that the products are not chicken wings, he would not have purchased them, or would have paid significantly less for them," Los Angeles-based attorney Ruhandy Glezakos said in the lawsuit filed on his client's behalf. "As a result, Mr. Halim suffered a financial injury" because of the restaurant's "false and deceptive conduct."

The restaurant's website describes the wings as "juicy all-white chicken" but doesn't elaborate.

Buffalo Wild Wings seemed to take it all in stride, making light of the lawsuit in a tweet Monday.

"It's true," the tweet said. "Our boneless wings are all white meat chicken. Our hamburgers contain no ham. Our buffalo wings are 0% buffalo."

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial.