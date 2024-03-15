Delray Beach St. Patrick's Day 2024: What to know before you go

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The St. Patrick's Day Parade & Festival will take place Saturday in Delray Beach. WPTV is a proud sponsor of the free event. Here's everything you need to know before you go.

When and where?

The parade begins at noon and runs east to west along Atlantic Avenue, from the Intracoastal Waterway to Northwest Fifth Avenue.

The festival takes place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Old School Square on the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue.

Who will participate in the parade?

Women veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces will serve as the grand marshals of the parade.

Jacyln Judge, the daughter of retired Delray Beach police Officer Tom Judge, will sing the national anthem. The 17-year-old is on track to graduate from Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach this May.

Firefighters from Palm Beach County and Boston will join forces to play the pipes and drums during the parade.

T.A. Walker City of Delray Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival has proudly enjoyed a 52-year history and provides fun-filled entertainment for all ages and backgrounds. The Parade features over 70 entries comprised of floats, United States Veterans, fire engines, motorcycles, Pipes and Drums, marching bands and more.



Various other fire rescue agencies from throughout the region will also be on hand.

You can also expect to see members of the WPTV news team, as well as WPTV's Weather Pilot.

T.A. Walker City of Delray Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival has proudly enjoyed a 52-year history and provides fun-filled entertainment for all ages and backgrounds. The Parade features over 70 entries comprised of floats, United States Veterans, fire engines, motorcycles, Pipes and Drums, marching bands and more.



What can I expect during the festival?

There will be live music, Irish step dancing, strolling bagpipers, ax throwing, food and merchandise vendors, bounce houses and more.

Why Delray Beach?

Delray Beach has become Palm Beach County's premiere St. Patrick's Day destination. But why?

The tradition began in 1968 when Maury Power opened Power's Lounge on Atlantic Avenue. Power, the son of Irish immigrants, staged an impromptu parade that same year, donning a top hat, holding a shillelagh and accompanied by a green pig.

Power died in 1996, but the tradition continues to this day. The parade organizer has changed hands in the years since Power's death before the city took it over in 2019.

What will temperatures be like during the event?

If you're going to the parade and festival, you're in luck. It looks like it'll be a fabulous day. WPTV First Alert Weather has your complete forecast below.

WPTV

Will there be road closures and detours?

Atlantic Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic starting at 8 a.m. until about 3 p.m. from A1A to Eighth Avenue.

Detours will be in place along Second Street to the north and south.

Where do I park?

There are plenty of places to park, but it's advised to get there early to ensure a spot.

Most city-operated parking lots and garages charge a fee, but the county parking lot along Atlantic Avenue is free. Some public parking is free if you get there before 4 p.m.

See the full list and parking map below:

100 W. ATLANTIC AVE. (COUNTY PARKING LOT)

100 W Atlantic Ave.

Free

29 SE 2ND AVE. PARKING

29 SE 2nd Ave.

$2 an hour

CASON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

342 N. Swinton Ave.

$10 parking with all proceeds to benefit the church

INGRAHAM PARKING LOT

Ingraham Ave. (between Gleason Street and Ocean Avenue)

$1.50 an hour

MOTORCYCLE PARKING

East Atlantic Ave and NE 3rd Ave.

Free

NORTH RAILROAD LOT

25 NE 3rd Ave.

Free

OLD SCHOOL SQUARE GARAGE

﻿180 NE 1st St.

Free until 4 p.m. and $5 flat rate thereafter

ROBERT FEDERSPIEL GARAGE

22 SE 1st Ave.

Free until 4 p.m. and $5 flat rate thereafter

SANDOWAY PARKING LOT

142 S. Ocean Blvd.

$1.50 an hour

SPACE OF MIND

102 N Swinton Ave.

$20 parking with all proceeds to benefit the Student Council fundraiser

ST. PAUL'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH

188 S Swinton Ave.

$10 parking

If you can't be there in person, not to worry. You can watch the parade live on WPTV.com starting at noon.

For detailed information about Saturday's parade and festival, visit StPatsDelray.com.

