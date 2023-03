DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade will take over Atlantic Avenue this afternoon.

The parade route starts west along Atlantic Avenue from the Intracoastal Waterway to Northwest Fifth Avenue.

If you can't help paint the city green, you can still join in the festivities by watching it live in the video player below.

The parade begins at noon.