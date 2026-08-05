Florida's regular spiny lobster season opens Thursday and runs through March.

The best spots to find spiny lobster are around coral reefs, rocky ledges, artificial reefs, and near shore patch reefs. Popular locations include Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade reefs, along with the Florida Keys and the Dry Tortugas.

Before heading out, lobster hunters need a valid Florida saltwater fishing license. Divers should bring a lobster gauge and measure every lobster before keeping it. A net or tickle stick should be used to harvest lobsters, and a diver down flag must be displayed at all times for safety.

There are also several rules to keep in mind. Egg-bearing or undersized lobsters must not be kept. Harvesting in protected areas and no-take areas is prohibited, and the Florida daily bag limit must not be exceeded.

Complete regulations are available on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website.

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