Animals celebrate Halloween at 'Pumpkinpalooza' at Palm Beach Zoo

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Becoming a wildlife hero just got easier.

WPTV is now the official media partner of the Palm Beach Zoo. Our goal is teaching you about conservation efforts to protect and save wildlife, which is the main mission at the zoo.

Pumpkinpalooza starts Saturday and goes until Halloween. Guests can get conservation tricks while the animals get healthy treats.

Mike Terrell, the curator of animal experiences at the Palm Beach Zoo, recently took WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa on a tour and helped her come face-to-face with one of the animals you can visit this weekend.

"Ready to go meet our capybara Zeus?" Terrell said. "Capybaras are normally found in Central and South America. They are related to squirrels and porcupines."

Zeus is not only the largest rodent in the world, but arguably the cutest, too.

It didn't take Zeus long to warm up to our WPTV news team.

"He’s taking a seat, which tells us he’s nice and comfy," Terrell said.

Once Zeus settled in, it was time for a little surprise.

"Usually pumpkins are a really big treat for him," Terrell said.

While Zeus was chowing down, WPTV got to learn all about capybaras and what makes them unique.

"You can sit and talk about him, but just looking at his face and nose, they’re just so cute," Terrell said. "We would call Zeus a semi-aquatic. They spend a lot of time in the water, but also spend time on land."

You can learn about Zeus and countless other animals during this year's Pumpkinpalooza. They get to snack on some of their favorite treats while guests learn how to become wildlife heroes.

"Zeus is really really engaging. Also likes to come hang out with people," Terrell said.

Becoming a wildlife hero is as easy as carrying around a reusable water bottle and simply visiting the Palm Beach Zoo. For more information about Pumpkinpalooza, click here.