Vegetable recall expanded on produce sold at Walmart, Aldi locations in multiple states

Consumers across the U.S. are being warned again by food safety officials about produce sold at large retailers that could be contaminated with listeria.

The Food and Drug Administration issued an alert expanding a recall for vegetables sold at Walmart and Aldi locations in over a dozen states.

The recall from Wiers Farm Inc. of Willard, Ohio, was expanded to include green beans, peppers and other vegetables that could possibly cause serious illness. The original July 12 recall was for cucumbers that were sold at major stores from the distributor.

The FDA said Wiers Farm has been working with the Ohio Department of Agriculture to investigate circumstances that sparked the massive recall and to contain the contaminated vegetables.

A list of locations where vegetables were sold, along with the types and how to identify products included in the recall was published online by health officials who warned customers not to consume the produce.

Listeria symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating contaminated food, but they may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after. Mild symptoms may include fever, muscle aches, nausea, tiredness, vomiting and diarrhea.

More severe cases may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these symptoms.