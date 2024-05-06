Planters nuts sold at Publix, Dollar Tree recalled due to potential listeria contamination

Two Planters nut products were recalled by Hormel Foods on Friday because the company said they were potentially contaminated with listeria.

The voluntary recall applies to 4-ounce packages of Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts and 8.75-ounce cans of Planters Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts sold at Publix and Dollar Tree.

The peanut packages included in the recall are labeled with UPC 2900002097 and a “best by” date of April 11, 2025, while the tins of mixed nuts have UPC 2900001621 and a “best by” date of April 25, 2026.

Stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina are the only locations affected, the company said.

There are no reports of any illness related to the recall at this time, and Hormel said the retailers have been notified.

Consumers are advised to discard the products if they’ve purchased them or return them to the store for an exchange or refund. Additional questions about the recall can be directed to Hormel Foods Customer Relations via email, chat or at 1-800-523-4635, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. CT.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, listeria symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating contaminated food, but they may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after. Mild symptoms may include fever, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, tiredness, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea.

Listeria can cause serious or fatal infections in children, elderly people or individuals who have weakened immune systems.