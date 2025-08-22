More frozen shrimp recalled over possible radioactive contamination

More frozen shrimp has been recalled due to possible contamination with a radioactive chemical known as cesium-137.

The latest recall involves 1- and 2-pound bags of frozen shrimp from Southwind Foods LLC of Carson, California, the Food and Drug Administration said. The products were distributed to retailers in Alabama, Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and Washington between July 17 and Aug. 8.

Cesium-137, or Cs-137, is a man-made material produced through nuclear reactions and used in medical devices and gauges, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Exposure to large amounts can cause burns, acute radiation sickness and even death.

Earlier this week, the FDA warned customers who recently purchased shrimp from Walmart that the product may also have been contaminated.

“Although testing to date has not confirmed the presence of contamination in any product in commerce, the product appears to have been prepared, packed or held under insanitary conditions whereby it may have become contaminated with Cs-137 and may pose a safety concern,” the FDA said in a statement.

The Walmart products under recall include:



Great Value frozen raw shrimp, lot code 8005540-1, best by March 15, 2027

Great Value frozen raw shrimp, lot code 8005538-1, best by March 15, 2027

Great Value frozen raw shrimp, lot code 8005539-1, best by March 15, 2027

The FDA said it is working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to investigate the source of the contamination.