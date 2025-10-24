Curling iron sold nationwide recalled after users burned by detaching barrel

More than 350,000 curling irons are being recalled due to a burn hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the barrel on the Bio Ionic One-Inch Long Barrel Curling Iron can snap and detach during use. The agency said the company has received 258 reports of the barrel detaching, including six reports of minor burn injuries.

The recalled irons have model number LXT-CL-1.0 and a date code between 0722 and 1223.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled curling iron, unplug it, and contact Bio Ionic to register for a free replacement curling iron," the CPSC said. "Consumers will be asked to cut off the plug and return the plug to the recalling firm using a prepaid shipping label."

The curling irons were sold at beauty supply stores nationwide, including Ulta and Sephora, as well as online at Amazon and BioIonic.com from August 2022 through July 2024. They retailed for about $165.

