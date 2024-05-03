Bausch + Lomb recalls Project Watson dog eye wipes due to risk of bacteria, fungus exposure

A recall was issued for Bausch + Lomb's Project Watson dog eyelid wipes because of the risk that fungi and bacteria can begin to grow in the containers, posing a risk of infection for pets, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The company believes that when the package is opened, organisms found widely in water and soil, like bacteria and fungi, can flourish in the container which can pose a risk not only to pets but to their human guardians as well, the consumer safety agency said. This risk is increased in those with weakened immune systems. Those with wounds are at a higher risk as well, officials and the company said in the recall notice.

While CPSC and Bausch + Lomb said in the recall that those with immune systems considered to be healthy are not typically affected by the risks outlined in the recall, the company is still urging consumers to discontinue use of the wipes and to request a full refund. Consumers can submit a picture of the product via an online form provided by the company, and a refund check will be sent out in the mail.

The company said it has received reports of some substance developing in the containers after they were opened. No illnesses caused by use of the product had been reported by the time of the recall.

CPSC said the products were sold at "PetSmart, Walmart, and other stores nationwide and online at Chewy.com and Amazon.com from February 2023 through March 2024 for between $13 and $15."