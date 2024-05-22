Barbie collection honors Venus Williams and other women athletes

Mattel and Barbie are honoring nine women athletes, including tennis player and icon Venus Williams, with a new collection of role model dolls.

In addition to Williams, other dolls will be made in the likeness of Canadian soccer player Christine Sinclair, Australian soccer player Mary Fowler, French boxer Estelle Mossely, Mexican gymnast Alexa Moreno, Brazilian gymnast Rebecca Andrade, Italian swimmer Federica Pellegrini, track and field sprinter from Poland, Ewa Swoboda and paratriathlete from Spain, Susana Rodriguez.

“By recognizing athletes that have broken barriers for women in sports, Barbie hopes to help amplify the voices of women in sports to commemorate their accomplishments on and off the field,” said Barbie maker, Mattel, in a press release.

The newest collection is part of a continued celebration of Barbie’s 65th anniversary.

But it’s going beyond dolls. Mattel has partnered with Voice in Sport, a nonprofit organization that advocates for girls and women in sport through research and education.

The partnership will host inspirational virtual mentoring sessions with members of Barbie Role Models to encourage girls aged 12 and older to pursue their interests in sports.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always been driven by the idea of shattering glass ceilings and staying true to myself, and Barbie’s mission couldn't resonate more deeply with that ethos,” said Williams in a statement.