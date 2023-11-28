'Late Show' canceled this week after Stephen Colbert's appendix burst

A comedian who has given Americans plenty of side-splitting laughs over the years is now recovering from his own gut-busting experience.

"The Late Show" is being suspended for at least a week after host Stephen Colbert's appendix burst. The comedian announced on social media Monday that all of this week's shows are canceled as he recovers from surgery, but managed to make light of the potentially life-threatening situation.

"Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas," he joked in a post on Threads that was also shared to Instagram. Colbert added that he is "grateful" to his doctors for their care and to "Evie and the kids for putting up with me."

In what was supposed to begin Tuesday, Colbert had a busy week planned for the nightly satirical comedy program. Film director Baz Luhrmann and actors Jennifer Garner, Patrick Stewart and Kelsey Grammer were all due to make guest appearances on the program, as well as the return of former show bandleader Jon Batiste and EGOT winner Barbra Streisand.

This marks the second time "The Late Show" has been shuttered since its return following the Hollywood writers strike. Earlier this fall, Colbert had to cancel a week of shows after contracting COVID-19, but did host one from the comfort of his own home — as he did during the pandemic.

