This White Lasagna Recipe Offers A French Twist On An Italian Classic

Lasagna is one of the world’s most perfect comfort foods. There’s a reason Garfield could eat a whole pan in one sitting. And we won’t judge you if you do the same with this recipe for extra-cheesy white lasagna from The Kitchn that’s made with béchamel sauce. It honestly looks that good.

Lasagna with white sauce is a bit different from traditional lasagna since it relies on a base of butter and flour, rather than a tomato base. The result is extra decadent, and it elevates a homey pasta dish into something that feels fancy enough to serve on special occasions. And, with the holidays coming up, now is a great time to learn this recipe and add it to your dinner arsenal: You never know when you may need to impress out-of-town guests!

The most important part of this recipe is mastering the béchamel sauce. When you reach this step in the recipe, you will begin your béchamel by making a roux (a mixture of flour and butter cooked on the stovetop), then you will add in milk and let the sauce come to a boil. Simmer till thickened and add salt and a quick grating of fresh nutmeg.

Doesn’t sound too hard, does it? Once you have accomplished the French culinary art of making the perfect béchamel, you will be be able to make all sorts of new dishes, including this lasagna with white sauce.

But before you make your béchamel sauce, you will first brown your Italian sausage (or sub for the meat of your choice). You also need to make your cheese mixture, by combining grated Parmesan cheese, ricotta cheese and minced garlic. You can also add thawed spinach to the mixture to sneak some greens into this decadent dish.

Once your lasagna noodles have boiled to almost al-dente level, remove them from the boiling water and start assembling. You should have two layers of noodles. Bake for 30 minutes and serve with salad and garlic bread.

Check out the full list of ingredients and directions for this lasagna with white sauce at The Kitchn. Bon appétit!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.