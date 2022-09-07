Krispy Kreme Has 3 New ChurrDough Doughnuts Inspired By Churros

Just weeks after releasing their pumpkin spice collection, Krispy Kreme is at it again, this time with three new cinnamon-sugary treats.

Krispy Kreme’s new ChurrDough Collection is a first-of-its-kind creation inspired by churros, but with the light airiness of a Krispy Kreme doughnut. The three doughnuts are tossed in cinnamon sugar and have a variety of unique toppings. The doughnuts are larger than most of the brand’s treats and each appears to be the size of three round doughnuts.

The Cinnamon Sugar Churrdoughâ is topped with swirls of cinnamon Kreme and salted caramel crunch pieces. The Cookies & Kreme Churrdough is decorated with swirls of chocolate cookie Kreme, topped with chocolate cookie pieces and drizzled with chocolate icing. The Dulce De Leche Churrdough is the most decadent, topped with swirls of cream cheese icing, cookie pieces and dulce de leche drizzle.

The doughnuts are available now individually or in a three-pack if you want to try all the flavors. They will only be around until Sept. 18, so you’ll want to grab them soon.

Krispy Kreme

As mentioned, Krispy Kreme’s pumpkin spice doughnut collection is also available in shops for a limited time.

The pumpkin spice collection includes returning favorites like the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut, plus a new Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut. The new Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut is a pumpkin spice doughnut dipped in a pumpkin spice/sugar blend, then topped with a swirl of vanilla and coffee buttercream.

To wash down all that pumpkin goodness, you’ll also find Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice Latte and a new Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee, which is iced coffee blended with pumpkin pie sauce.

Krispy Kreme

Will you be making a trip to your local Krispy Kreme to pick up some of these limited edition doughnuts?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.