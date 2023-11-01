Jury awards home sellers $1.8B after brokers inflated commissions

The National Association of Realtors and several large brokerage firms have been found liable of conspiring to artificially inflate real estate commissions.

After about two weeks of hearing testimonies, a federal jury in Kansas City ruled Tuesday that the NAR and real estate franchises Keller Williams and HomeServices of America must pay $1.8 billion in damages to more than 260,000 home sellers. The lawsuit included home sales made between April 2015 and June 2022 in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois.

The verdict has the potential to rewrite the entire structure of the U.S. real estate industry, as it could ultimately change how Americans purchase homes and pay broker fees. NAR President Tracy Kasper said the matter is not close to being over as the organization plans to appeal.

"We stand by the fact that NAR rules serve the best interests of consumers, support market-driven pricing and advance business competition," Kasper said in a statement following the ruling. "We remain optimistic we will ultimately prevail. In the interim, we will ask the court to reduce the damages awarded by the jury."

The case is just one of several class-action lawsuits against the real estate companies and could generate additional legal action in other states. The latest verdict also let's the court issue additional damages, meaning the penalty could swell to $5 billion.

