Italy’s Lazio region will pay couples up to $2,250 to get married in Rome

If you have dreamed of a romantic Italian wedding, this could be the opportunity of a lifetime. The region of Lazio, in central Italy, is offering cash to couples who hold their weddings or civil unions there.

The Lazio region’s most famous location is the “Eternal City” of Rome. But it also includes stunning and historical spots such as Ostia Antica and Tivoli and numerous gorgeous seaside villages.

Like many places where the local economy relies on tourism and events, the Lazio region has been hit hard by fewer travelers and large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To support companies most affected, such as travel agencies, florists and restaurants that cater ceremonies, Lazio is offering up to 2,000 euros toward wedding expenses. The project is called “Nel Lazio con amore,” or “In Lazio with Love.”

Adobe

Italian or foreign couples who marry or civilly unite in Lazio between January 1 and Dec. 31, 2022, can request reimbursement for up to five expenses with a maximum of €2,000, which is about $2,250.

The word “reimbursement” is key. The region will only offer money for expenses already paid for. Therefore, it is not possible to apply for funding before the celebration. In addition, there are specific qualifications that make a cost eligible for repayment.

First and foremost, expenses must be through companies in Lazio and be relevant to the actual event. Types of purchases that qualify run the gamut from wedding favors, flowers and catering to personal services (like hair and makeup), venue rentals and even the honeymoon.

Adobe

Some other conditions include:

Payments must be made between December 14, 2021 and January 31, 2023.

Purchases cannot be made online but should be electronically traceable (like electronic payments and bank transfers)

You must have documentation, such as invoices or receipts, showing that the expense relates to the marriage or civil union.

Other notable aspects of this project are that there are no income restrictions, you can apply even if it’s not your first marriage, and it is possible to apply for funding for a civil union of same-sex couples.

If you’d like to be in love in Lazio, you can check out the English version of the instructions here.

