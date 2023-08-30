Watch Now
Improve your iPhone’s battery life with this simple setting

Improve your iPhone’s battery life with this simple setting
Improve your iPhone’s battery life with this simple setting
Posted at 7:30 AM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 14:13:57-04

It’s a heart-pounding thriller for the modern age: You’re about to board a lengthy flight. Your phone battery is at 30%. You accidentally shoved your charger into your checked bag. There’s no time to run to a shop and grab a magazine; the phone will be your only form of personal entertainment for the duration.

What do you do?

In addition to some obvious power-saving steps — turn down screen brightness, engage low-power mode — there’s one quick click that can help conserve a bit more battery, if you own an iPhone.

The iPhone is programmed to search for available Wi-Fi networks as you move from place to place. You’ve probably had a notification pop up while visiting a new store or restaurant: “Available Wi-Fi network,” with the name of the router below.

This is convenient, of course. But it’s also a drain on your phone’s power because it’s always scanning for a Wi-Fi network.

Fortunately, it’s a super-quick and easy fix — just turn off the setting that allows your phone to fanatically hunt down Wi-Fi networks.

Go into your iPhone’s “Settings.” Right near the top of the menu is an option for Wi-Fi; it should show the Wi-Fi network you’re currently using, with a tiny arrow next to that.

Click on that Wi-Fi option, and you’ll be taken to a second screen. In the bottom third of that screen is an item that says “Ask to Join Networks” — click it.

Kathleen St. John

The next screen offers three options: “Off,” “Notify,” and “Ask.” Click “Off.” That’s it! You’re saving battery power already, and your phone will still automatically join any of your known Wi-Fi networks.

Want to be even more thrifty with your power usage? You can also keep your phone from searching for personal Wi-Fi hotspots by choosing “Never” on the “Auto-Join Hotspot” menu. (It’s located on the same Wi-Fi settings screen as “Ask to Join Networks.”)

Good luck on that flight!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.

