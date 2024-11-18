'I was speechless': Man stabs customer at convenience store with kitchen knife

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after deputies said he was stabbed in the chest outside of a convenience store in Lake Worth Beach Saturday night.

Workers at C&K Food Market, where deputies said the incident happened, still have to walk past drops of blood that are on the ground from the victim.

Shah Rayhan is the manager of the market. He said he knows all of his customers, and heard about the stabbing when he came into work the next morning.

"Very shocking. It's very, very painful for me," he said from behind the store counter.

Rayhan said the alleged attacker is a regular customer named Santos Aguilar-Oliva. He said Aguilar was drinking in front of the store when Rayhan's coworker told him to leave.

"He was too drunk, and he did a lot of things, you know, outside with other customers," Rayhan said.

WPTV's Kayla McDermott talked to Rayhan's coworker on the phone.

He wanted to remain anonymous for safety reasons but explained after he told Aguilar-Oliva to leave, he did. But then Aguilar-Oliva came back minutes later with a weapon.

"We were just informing him you have to leave the store, but he was not OK with that," the worker said.

Deputies said Aguilar-Oliva went home and grabbed an 8- inch kitchen knife before coming back to the store, and was then confronted outside by a customer.

That's when investigators said Aguilar-Oliva chased the customer, stabbing him in the chest and continuing to stab him until the customer managed to run into the store.

"I was speechless. I was seeing his blood and everything and I called the ambulance," the worker said over the phone.

Paramedics rushed the customer to the hospital with critical injuries.

Deputies said Aguilar-Oliva then ran, and they had to arrest him at gunpoint.

They said he later gave a full confession and is facing a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

"I'm really happy the guy survived," said Rayhan, who also believes Aguilar-Oliva's true target was his coworker.

He said he thinks Aguilar-Oliva was coming back, because he was asked to leave the store and that the customer just got caught in the middle.

"He was just helping me," Rayhan's coworker told McDermott.