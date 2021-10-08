'I feel as though someone took him': Search continues for missing 3-year-old in Texas

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas — The mother of a missing 3-year-old boy in Grimes County says she believes her son was abducted. However, law enforcement officials say foul play or abduction is not suspected at this time.

Christopher Ramirez was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, entering the woods in Plantersville, Texas, to play with the neighbor's dog.

The dog came back, but Ramirez did not.

The missing child's mother spoke to the public on Thursday, saying she believes her son was abducted.

"I feel as though someone took him and is hiding him," she said. “I don’t have any enemies.”

Christopher's family said they were unloading their car when he began playing with a neighbor's dog.

The mother claims she had turned her back for about two minutes, and when she turned around, her son was gone.

She said a neighbor told her they saw Christopher chasing their dog. The mother said she screamed her son's name and began running but never heard an answer.

The mother continued, saying her son never went in the street without his parents and pleaded for help in finding the missing boy.

When asked about the mother's claims, Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said no foul play or abduction is suspected at this time.

He continued, saying no credible leads or tips have been given that suggest an abduction or foul play.

Sheriff Sowell confirmed that the neighbor's dog did return without the boy.

Two dozen law enforcement agencies have joined the search for Christopher, bringing K9s and drones to the area.

Authorities say the forest canopy is thick, making it hard to search even with search and rescue helicopters.

Thursday afternoon, Sheriff Sowell decided to pump and drain a pond located near the site where the child is reported missing.

Anderson Fire, Shiro Fire, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, and Hazmat International drained the pond and found nothing. Multiple FBI Agents assisted on the scene.

"We will continue to search for him until he is found. We will stay out here until he is found," said Sheriff Sowell.

Sheriff Sowell said the search for Ramirez will carry on.

According to the sheriff, criminal investigations are now underway; it is not confirmed who is being investigated.

Christopher was last seen wearing a lime green shirt, unidentified shorts, and red Mickey Mouse shoes. He is 3 feet tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grimes County Sheriff's Office at (936) 873-215.

