The family that owns the Chiefs gave Taylor Swift a birthday present

Taylor Swift has been a gift to the NFL, especially the Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs merch has been flying off the shelves, and ticket prices have gotten a boost due to increased demand.

It makes sense then that Clark Hunt, the team’s CEO, would want to show the star a little love.

In honor of Swift’s upcoming birthday on Dec. 13, Hunt’s daughter Ava gave her a present from the Hunt family. The high-school senior hand-delivered the gift to Swift at Sunday’s Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Swift’s presence didn’t ensure victory, and the Bills won 20-17.)

Ava posed with Swift holding the present, and then posted it on Instagram, captioning it, “Enchanted to meet you @taylorswift,” referencing Swift’s song “Enchanted” from “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).” The box was wrapped in dreamy lavender wrapping paper — a “Lavender Haze” reference?

Instantly, fans started to guess at what the present might be. After all, what do you give to the woman who has everything?

Some people guessed it could be Chiefs’ memorabilia, or bedazzled Chiefs gear. (Swift wore a leather-accented vintage Chiefs sweatshirt from a Kansas City shop to the game that day.)

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

MORE: Where to watch ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ when the movie comes to streaming

It won’t be too long before we find out: Taylor turns 34 years old on Dec. 13. Of course, fans are also speculating how she will celebrate the special day with her new beau, and what Travis Kelce will give to the pop star.

Rumors say that the pair will celebrate together in New York City. A source told US Weeklythat Kelce is planning to throw a special bash for the birthday girl and wants all of Taylor’s best buds to be there.

In recent years, Swift kept her love life under wraps, not sharing much about her relationship with ex Joe Alwyn.

But, as she told Time in her Person of the Year interview, she’s not afraid to be open about her relationship with Kelce.

MORE: The story behind Taylor Swift’s Time Person of the Year cover photo with her cat

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift said. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Some Swifties thought this was a dig at Alwyn, who notoriously did not like speaking about Swift or their relationship with the media. Whatever the case, it is good to see Swift being openly welcomed into Kelce’s life, even by his team and their families.

The family that owns the Chiefs gave Taylor Swift a birthday present originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

> > SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter < <