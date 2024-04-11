How to get free Arby’s sandwiches in April

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The next time you crave an Arby’s sandwich, you may be able to get it for free!

Throughout April, Arby’s Restaurants has four weekly free sandwich deals to entice both current and potential customers to come try their sandwiches.

In fact, Arby’s is challenging skeptics of their sandwiches to come give them a try with one of these deals.

“During Free Sandwich Month, we’re putting our money where our mouth is with our biggest rewards promotion to-do,” said Arby’s Chief Marketing Officer Ellen Rose in a press statement sent to Don’t Waste Your Money.

“Free Sandwich Month is the perfect opportunity for any skeptics out there to try any of the sandwiches they’ve been eyeing.”

It doesn’t matter which sandwich you want to try. Maybe you prefer the classic Roast Beef Sandwich or Beef ‘N Cheddar Sandwich. Or, perhaps you want to try something new like the Arby’s Greek Gyro, Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich or even the Chicken Bacon Swiss Sandwich. All of them are on the free sandwich list!

To take advantage of the Arby’s Free Sandwich Deal, you need to be an Arby’s Rewards member. Joining the Arby’s Rewards program is free and can be done anytime .

Once you download the app on your smartphone, you’ll receive a digital deal for each of the remaining weeks of April for a free sandwich with the purchase of another one.

The sandwiches must be purchased on the Arby’s app or on the Arby’s website. Then, the order can be picked up at your local store either inside the restaurant or the drive-thru window.

Which sandwich will you choose to enjoy during Arby’s Free Sandwich Month?

