How to blow dry your hair so it looks like you went to a salon

Good hair is the ultimate confidence booster! Did you know that when done well, a good blowout can last for a few days, possibly even more if you use a little dry shampoo? If you have the time to devote to creating a good blowout, it can really be worth it, cutting down on styling time for the following days and how quickly you go through hair products.

Nailing a good blowout takes some practice, so don’t give up if you don’t get it right the first time. We’ll walk you through it step by step.

First, Trim Ends, Lock In Moisture

If your hair is full of split ends, book a trim with your stylist, because a blowout will only be able to take your look so far. Coat locks weekly with a deep conditioning treatment to help replenish any lost moisture and luster.

Invest In The Best Lightweight Hair Dryer

If your budget allows, a good hair dryer can not only minimize your drying time but can also lessen the chance of hair damage. Look for ones with multiple heat settings (low, medium, high and cool) and ionic air technology. These can speed up drying time and prevent frizz. Steer clear of heavy hair dryers. The more tired your arms get, the less frequently you’ll want to use it. So opt for something light.

Partially Dry Hair First

While it might sound counterproductive to buy a blow-dryer and then not use it to fully dry your hair, minimizing the amount of heat you apply will help keep locks looking their best. Air or towel drying your hair for a short period, to remove the bulk of the moisture, will lessen the amount of time you’re heating your hair in the long run. This can have long-term positive effects by producing shinier strands with fewer dry ends.

When towel drying, opt for a lightweight microfiber towel rather than a bulky bath towel, which can add tension to the hair, making it more likely to break. Depending on how thick your hair is, letting it air or towel dry for 10-15 minutes usually does the trick.

Reach For The Right Brush And Heat Protectant

While you don’t want to brush hair while it’s soaking wet to avoid tugging, a wide tooth comb will help you detangle hair easily. When it’s time to style, make sure you’re reaching for the proper brush.

To add volume, reach for a round brush. Brushes with ceramic bristles will retain heat and are great for adding volume to straight hair. Boar bristles brushes are good for those with coarse hair because they provide the proper amount of traction needed to smooth hair. Spritzing on a heat protectant before you begin will add a layer of protection. Just be sure it’s formulated for wet hair, as some work better once hair is dry to protect it against curling or flat irons.

Use Your Hair Dryer’s Attachments

Place the nozzle on the end of your blow-dryer for a smooth finish on a straight blowout or use a diffuser for wavy or curly hair.

Remember the proper order

Start with the most visible sections first, such as your bangs, hairline and crown. If you want mega volume, lift your hair from the roots while you dry. You can do this with a brush or by flipping your hair upside down and brushing strands toward the ground.

Once complete, consider spraying hairspray to help lock in the look. Add dry shampoo the following mornings to soak up oil and add a fresh scent to hair.

