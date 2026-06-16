How sargassum helps and hurts Florida's sea turtles

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For many Florida beachgoers, sargassum is often viewed as a nuisance.

The brown seaweed can pile up along shorelines, and create unpleasant odors as it decomposes and makes beach walks less enjoyable.

Sargassum plays an important role in life cycle of sea turtles

But researchers say sargassum is much more complicated for sea turtles.

"Sargassum is an important habitat for young sea turtles when it's out offshore in the currents because that's where they swim out to right as they get off the beach," said Emily Turla, laboratory coordinator at Florida Atlantic University's Marine Science Laboratory, and a Ph.D. student.

After hatching, young sea turtles spend their first days swimming away from shore. Floating mats of sargassum provide shelter from predators, a place to find food, and habitat during one of the most vulnerable stages of their lives.

Research professor Dr. Brian LaPointe with FAU's Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute says the seaweed plays an important role in the marine ecosystem.

"When sargassum is out in the open ocean, it is deemed essential fish habitat and it's also critical habitat for hatchlings leaving the beach," LaPointe said.

The problem begins when excessive amounts of sargassum wash ashore.

Scientists say large piles of seaweed can become obstacles for hatchlings trying to make their way to the ocean.

"Sometimes you'll be walking along the beach and see them kind of stuck in it," Turla said.

LaPointe says the extra time spent navigating around the seaweed can increase risks for hatchlings.

"The little hatchlings, when they hatch, they have to struggle to get to the water. It increases their time getting into the water, which makes them more vulnerable to predators," LaPointe said.

Researchers say finding ways to manage excessive sargassum while preserving its ecological benefits will continue to be an important challenge for coastal communities.

As sea turtle nesting season continues across South Florida, scientists say understanding the connection between turtles and sargassum is another reminder that even the most frustrating parts of the natural environment can play an important role in our local ecosystem.

