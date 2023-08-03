How Amazon delivers packages by mule to Grand Canyon

Have you ever wondered how packages are delivered to remote locales?

Amazon revealed this week that mules are the preferred mode of transport in the Grand Canyon.

The e-commerce giant, in its blog, detailed the arduous trek to Phantom Ranch, a historic oasis at the bottom of the Grand Canyon. There are no roads there. The only way to get there is on foot, river raft or the Grand Canyon mules.

Amazon said Phantom Ranch is one of the most unique places it delivers to customers. It takes about four hours to get to the bottom. The way there is filled with rocky terrain with an elevation change of nearly 5,000 feet. That means a temperature difference of 25 to 30 degrees from the top to the bottom.

Amazon deliveries are only available to the Phantom Ranch employees living and working at the canyon's bottom. The mules deliver supplies and food such as bacon, fresh produce, toilet paper, beer and mail.

Phantom Ranch employees receive packages year-round, four days a week. The packages arrive at a warehouse and Phantom Ranch trucks deliver the packages, along with mail and other supplies, to the mule barn.

