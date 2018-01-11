Sam's Club confirms it's closing a number of stores permanently, including Lantana location

Several Sam's Club stores throughout the nation reportedly closed Thursday without notice to the public. Among the closed stores is the Lantana location at 7233 N. Seacrest Blvd.
The Twitter account for Sam's Club confirmed a "series of clubs" would be closing but did not report where the stores would close.
After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.
Lantana Mayor David Stewart tells our news partner The Palm Beach Post that the Lantana store will close on Jan. 26.
Stewart told the paper that her received a memo from the company announcing the closing.
The Lantana store's voicemail says the store is closed today but will be open tomorrow. WPTV reached someone there, who referred all questions to Walmart's media relations department. The store's location was removed from the company's website.
The Sam's Club on 45th Street in West Palm Beach was open today.