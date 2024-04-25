Home Depot’s popular 12-foot skeleton is already back, and he’s got a dog

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While you’re probably not exactly in the Halloween spirit quite yet, if you’ve been trying to get your hands on Home Depot’s strangely popular 12-foot skeleton, it’s time to get in the autumn mood. The home improvement chain just launched a Halfway to Halloween sale that includes new items and an upgraded version of the beloved Skelly the Skeleton that you can purchase right now.

The upgraded version looks pretty much the same on the outside, but has eight new settings in its LCD eyes. Despite the updates, it is still priced at $299, the same as previous years.

There’s a limit of one 12-foot skeleton per person and be aware that Skelly tends to sell out quickly, so if you’ve been wanting to add it to your collection, you’ll want to put it in your cart as soon as possible.

All of the Home Depot Halloween decorations, including Skelly and his new skeleton dog, are only available while supplies last. If an item is out of stock by the time you’re able to shop, you can submit your email address to receive an email when (and if) it’s been restocked. In the past, we’ve seen out-of-stock Halloween items return throughout the summer, so it’s definitely worth it to add your email!

New Home Depot Halloween Decor for 2024

7-foot Skelly’s Dog

Every giant skeleton needs an equally giant four-legged friend, right? This year, you can purchase a 7-foot skeleton dog to display right alongside Skelly. The dog also has LED eyes, and while he’s a great companion for Skelly, he obviously makes a great decoration on his own.

12 1/2-foot Deadwood Skelly

If you’re looking for a spookier version of Skelly, this 12 1/2-foot Deadwood Skelly should do the trick. Not only is it a bit taller than the original, but it also has lifelike eyes that move and a chest and face that light up via a motion sensor. All those extra features mean he’s also about $80 more expensive.

7-foot Frankenstein’s Monster

You can add a true icon of Halloween to your yard with this life-sized figure of Frankenstein’s Monster. This 7-foot tall yard decoration has animated eyes and arms, LED lighting features and sound effects.

