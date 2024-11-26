SO CUTE! Newborn babies celebrate Thanksgiving at Bethesda Hospital East

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A group of adorable newborn babies just celebrated their first Thanksgiving!

Bethesda Hospital East in Boynton Beach held a special holiday event, dressing up newborns in Thanksgiving-themed costumes.

These little turkeys are excited to have their first holiday with their families.

Donors from the Baptist Health Foundation gifted these cute costumes.

