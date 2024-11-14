How to spice up your Thanksgiving side dishes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you’re looking to spice up your side dishes on Thanksgiving Day, Erica Bethe Levin has some ideas for you.
Erica is the founder of Globowl for Future Foodies. She also was a semi-finalist on Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars on Fox over the summer.
Here are some of her creative ideas on cooking up a memorable Thanksgiving Day meal to accompany the turkey.
Moroccan-spiced carrots:
1 bag of carrots
1-2 tbsp. brown sugar (you can also use agave, honey, or syrup)
3 tbsp. olive oil
Salt and pepper
Orange zest
3 tbsp. orange juice
1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper/red pepper flakes
Sprinkle of cinnamon
1/2 tsp. cumin
Chopped parsley, for serving
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, salt, pepper, and sugar.
- Cut carrots in half lengthwise (keep them consistent in size).
- Toss carrots with the olive oil mixture and lay flat on a large sheet pan.
- Roast carrots for 20-30 minutes (depending on your oven), flipping them halfway through cooking.
- While carrots are roasting, whisk together orange juice, red pepper, cumin and cinnamon.
- Once carrots are removed from the oven and still hot, pour orange juice mixture on top and toss.
- Plate the carrots and garnish with orange zest and fresh parsley.
Smashed brussel sprouts with garlic and parmesan
1 bag of brussels sprouts (ends chopped off)
1/4 cup olive oil
6 cloves garlic, chopped
Shredded or grated Parmesan cheese, to taste
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Brussels sprouts sold in plastic bags can be heated up directly in the microwave. Puncture bag with a fork to let out steam. Place in microwave and cook on high until Brussels are soft and can be smushed with a fork.
- While in the microwave, chop garlic and mix into olive oil in a small bowl.
- Lay Brussels sprouts flat on a baking sheet (careful opening the plastic bag - it's very hot!). Smash them with a fork or the bottom of a glass so that they're flat.
- Using a pastry or cooking brush, spread the olive oil (with the chopped garlic in it!) on top of each smashed sprout.
- Sprinkle a couple of teaspoons of Parmesan on each sprout and put in oven just until cheese is melted.
Mini pumpkin muffins
1 cup flour
2 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/8 tsp. ground cloves
1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg
2 tbsp. butter
1 tbsp. milk (any kind)
4 tbsp. vegetable oil
1/2 cup plus 1 tbsp. sugar
1 egg
1/2 cup pumpkin puree (from a can)
2 tbsp. apple juice
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Using a hand mixer, combine all ingredients in a large bowl.
- Spray muffin tins to grease them (you can use an oil spray OR butter). Fill mini muffin pans to about 3/4.
- Bake for about 15 minutes. Depending on your oven, I generally start at 12 minutes and use a toothpick to test for doneness. When toothpick comes out clean, they're ready to go.
(Makes about 2 dozen mini muffins)