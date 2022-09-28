Two Fortunate Fans Could Get A Magical Stay At The Official Hocus Pocus Cottage

If you’re a “Hocus Pocus” fan looking for a memorable, magical travel experience, then get out your calendar and get ready. Airbnb just announced an exclusive one-night stay available for two lucky fans in celebration of the release of “Hocus Pocus 2” on Disney+ this Friday, Sept. 30. Now that the Sanderson Sisters are back, it seems like they’re in a partying mood, and they’re inviting you to Salem this October!

“We’re back, witches,” the announcement reads on the Airbnb listing. “To celebrate our resurrection, we’re inviting guests into a land of enchantment with a stay at a recreation of our Salem cottage, where those with a penchant for mysticism can explore our spine-chilling haunt as All Hallows’ Eve approaches.”

One look at this mysterious cabin and it’s clear that fans of the Sanderson Sisters can run amok amok amok!

“Hocus Pocus” star Kathy Najimy told People magazine that fans of the movies will get an immersive experience at the sisters’ cottage, including two bedrooms decorated in honor of sisters Mary (Najimy) and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker..

“There’ll be everything you need, the beds and the sheets and the furniture and the dead man’s toe and the spiders,” Najimy said in her exclusive interview with People. “No, there’s not going to be spiders. but a lot of the spooky, fantastic elements of the Hocus experience.”

The special guests at the cottage will see a boiling cauldron that might inspire them to try some witchy ways with potions. Or, they can explore the ancient spell book that guided the Sanderson sisters in their mischievous ways.

The special Hocus Pocus Airbnb is available only on Oct. 20 for a one-night stay. The Airbnb booking opens at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and it’s on a first come, first serve basis.

This is not a giveaway, though. The registered guests are responsible for their transportation to and from the cottage. The rental fee is only $31 for the night, though, which is a great deal to honor Halloween’s Oct. 31 celebration.

However, the gracious hosts will arrange for meals and even for someone to show guests around. Plus, even though the cottage does not have “facilities,” the listing assures guests that a modern outhouse will be provided.

And, of course, The Black Flame Candle will glow during the stay!

Other modern conveniences such as wifi, security cameras and an on-site security guard will be provided by the host.

Mark those calendars, then, for Oct. 12, and make sure you’re ready to book on the strike of 1 p.m. Otherwise, your opportunity to spend the night at the Sanderson cottage will fly away faster than the sisters on their brooms!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.