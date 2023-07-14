‘Hocus Pocus 2’ receives 3 Emmy nominations

Weeks after we learned that the much-anticipated sequel to 1993’s Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus” broke streaming records for Disney+, and that a third film is in the works, “Hocus Pocus 2” has been nominated in multiple categories for the 2023 Emmy awards.

The sequel, which set a streaming movie record with 2.7 billion minutes of viewing, hit Disney’s streaming service on Sept. 30 last year, nearly 30 years after the first film’s release. While not every character from the first film returned, “Hocus Pocus 2” reunited the Sanderson Sisters played by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Nine months after its release, the film has been nominated for three Emmy awards, in the categories of Outstanding Television Movie, Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score) and Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes.

To conjure up the win for Outstanding Television Movie, “Hocus Pocus 2” will need to beat out “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas,” “Fire Island,” “Prey” and “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” It’s up against shows “House of the Dragon,” “The Mandalorian,” “The Rings of Power,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “What We Do in the Shadows” in the costume category.

In the music category, other shows include “A Small Light,” “Prey,” “Ms. Marvel” and “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

The 75th Emmy Award nominations were dominated by HBO. That network’s “Succession” earned the most nominations with 27, followed by its “The Last of Us, which earned 24 nominations. HBO’s “White Lotus” came in third with 23 nominations. “The Last of Us” earned stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey nominations for outstanding actor and actress. Meanwhile, a record-breaking three “Succession” actors — Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong — will compete with one another for outstanding actor honors.

You can watch the Emmys on Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. EST to see if “Hocus Pocus 2” wins any awards. As for “Hocus Pocus 3,” there’s no release date yet, but you can likely expect it around Halloween in either 2024 or 2025.

