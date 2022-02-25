Hershey’s Is Changing Its Label For Women’s History Month

Hershey’s has something sweet planned to celebrate National Women’s History Month this March. The iconic chocolate company has a limited-edition “Celebrate She” bar available in stores across the country which features an eye-catching new label.

“We are surrounded by women and girls that inspire us every single day. Creating this simple, but powerful and colorful change to our iconic milk chocolate bar serves as a reminder of how important they are in our lives,” said Veronica Villasenor, an executive with The Hershey Company, in a press release. “So grab a Hershey’s bar, share one and celebrate all women and girls through a simple, and sweet, gesture.”

Hershey's

While this new branding is a nice touch to honor women everywhere, the company also says it’s doing real work behind the scenes to support causes that benefit women and girls. Another element of Hershey’s National Women’s History Month initiative has the company teaming up with Girls on the Run.

Girls on the Run is a national nonprofit organization that highlights running and other physical activity as part of a youth development program for girls ages 8-13. According to the organization’s website, Girls on the Run is “designed to enhance girls’ social, emotional and physical skills and behaviors to successfully navigate life experiences” and serves more than 200,000 girls annually.

“For over 25 years, Girls on the Run has inspired girls and women to be confident and resilient while finding strength in connection with one another,” said Elizabeth Kunz, CEO of Girls on the Run in the Hershey’s press release.

To help promote the limited-edition Hershey’s bar, the chocolate maker teamed up with actor/writer Mindy Kaling on a new commercial aimed at driving the message home. Check out the full spot below.

Also as part of the month-long initiative, Hershey’s invites customers to share a photo and a story of a woman or girl they want to celebrate on social media. Just use #CelebrateSHE on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram on your post and it could be included by Hershey’s on its own social media channels.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.