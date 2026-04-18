Trump orders $50M research into psychedelic drugs, including ibogaine, for PTSD, TBI

President Donald Trump on Saturday signed an executive order directing increased federal research into psychedelic drugs, including ibogaine, which has been studied as a potential treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries.

The White House announced $50 million will be made available for terminally ill patients to use ibogaine under the federal “Right to Try” law. The drugs will remain classified as Schedule I substances, meaning they are generally illegal outside clinical settings.

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Administration officials promoted the drugs as possible alternatives to antidepressants, saying existing treatments are not doing enough to improve mental health outcomes in the United States.

Asked by Scripps News if he would consider using them himself, Trump said he probably wouldn’t.

“In many cases, these experimental treatments have shown life-changing potential for those suffering from severe mental illness and depression, including our cherished veterans,” Trump said. “Our veterans are having a tremendous hard time. You know, the suicide rate — we have it down a little bit — but they are having a hard time.”

A 2024 Stanford University study found ibogaine can be effective when taken with magnesium. The small study of 30 participants reported no serious side effects.

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“No other drug has ever been able to alleviate the functional and neuropsychiatric symptoms of traumatic brain injury,” study author Nolan Williams said. “The results are dramatic, and we intend to study this compound further.”

