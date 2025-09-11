Historic first: Childhood obesity tops underweight globally

For the first time in history, the number of obese children worldwide has surpassed the number who are underweight, according to a new UNICEF report.

The study found that one in 10 children globally are living with obesity, shifting the conversation about what malnourishment looks like. In 2000, just 3% of children worldwide were considered obese.

The United States was among the nations with the highest childhood obesity rates, at 21%.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell cited ultra-processed foods as a major factor, saying such products are replacing fruits, vegetables and proteins in children’s diets.

“When we talk about malnutrition, we are no longer just talking about underweight children,” said Russell. “Obesity is a growing concern that can impact the health and development of children. Ultra-processed food is increasingly replacing fruits, vegetables and protein at a time when nutrition plays a critical role in children’s growth, cognitive development and mental health.”

Fast foods and items high in sugar, refined starch and salt not only contribute to obesity but also cause deficiencies in essential vitamins and minerals children need for healthy development, the report said.

The report served as a call to action for nations to develop policies aimed at addressing growing obesity rates. UNICEF recommended banning the marketing of ultra-processed foods to children and limiting their use in schools.

“In many countries we are seeing the double burden of malnutrition – the existence of stunting and obesity. This requires targeted interventions,” said Russell. “Nutritious and affordable food must be available to every child to support their growth and development. We urgently need policies that support parents and caretakers to access nutritious and healthy foods for their children.”