Palm Beach County Fire Rescue unveils pink fire truck for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue on Monday unveiled its newest fire engine ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In a ceremony held at the fire rescue's headquarters on Pike Road, the agency showed off its new "Pink Pumper" truck.

Fire Rescue said their original "Pink Pumper" had to be retired due to mechanical issues.

The agency's pink fire trucks have been traveling to cancer-related events around the county since 2012.

At Monday's ceremony, survivors and family members were invited to sign the new truck to kick off an early start to Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which runs Oct. 1-31.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the fire truck acts as a "rolling memorial" signifying hope, strength and unity for everyone fighting or has fought cancer.

