Hallmark To Air Christmas Movies In April

Are you missing Hallmark Christmas movies? There is something so comforting and heart-warming about these movies that make us crave that holiday spirit throughout the year. In 2020, the Hallmark Channel began airing their popular holiday films year-round to help lift people out of their COVID-19 doldrums.

This year, things are looking brighter as we head into spring. To celebrate the season, Hallmark has sprinkled a little holiday cheer into its April movie schedule. So, if you’re a fan (or have been wondering what all the fuss is about), grab the popcorn, curl up on the couch and plan a few Christmas movie nights in April!

You can catch some of Hallmark’s most popular Christmas movies every Thursday and Friday throughout the month. On Thursday nights, the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries network will feature a Christmas movie Then, on Friday, tune into the original Hallmark Channel to watch another holiday classic. The Christmas movie magic happens every Thursday and Friday evening.

We’re sure you’ll find at least a few to mark down as must-see movies. Make it a fun girls’ night in or a date night with that special someone. And, if you’re looking for something fun to do during your Christmas in April movie nights, how about trying this hilarious Hallmark Christmas movie drinking game.

Ready to pencil in a few of those movie nights? We’ve gone through the movie schedules and confirmed the following movies through April 23. Merry Christmas Movie watching!

Thursday, April 1

“Welcome to Christmas,” 8 p.m EDT/7 p.m. CDT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Friday, April 2

“Christmas in Evergreen: Bells are Ringing,” 9 p.m. EDT/8 p.m. CDT on Hallmark Channel

Thursday, April 8

“Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas,” 8 p.m EDT/7 p.m. CDT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Friday, April 9

“The Sweetest Christmas,” 9 p.m. EDT/8 p.m. CDT on Hallmark Channel

Thursday, April 15

“Christmas at Grand Valley,” 8 p.m EDT/7 p.m. CDT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Friday, April 16

“Holly & Ivy: Meant for Love,” 9 p.m. EDT/8 p.m. CDT on Hallmark Channel

Thursday, April 22

“Time for You to Come Home for Christmas,” 8 p.m EDT/7 p.m. CDT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Friday, April 23

“Good Morning Christmas!” 9 p.m. EDT/8 p.m. CDT on Hallmark Channel

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.