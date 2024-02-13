‘Girl dinner’ and ‘Barbiecore’ among 327 new words added to Dictionary.com

Can you keep up with all of the changes in the English language? Between different generations of slang, advances in science and just ordinary shifts in how we communicate, our language evolves so much that one person couldn’t possibly keep track of it all.

Fortunately, Dictionary.com has an entire team documenting the arrival of new words and whether or not they are worthy enough for an official place in our lexicon. Today, Dictionary.com announced 327 new word entries to their online and mobile educational resource.

“The intersection of language, learning and culture is boundless, and we recognize that words have the power to shape thoughts, bridge gaps and reflect our ever-evolving society,” said John Kelly, vice president of editorial at Dictionary.com in an official press release. “Our semi-annual New Words announcement is meant to support a greater understanding of where language is, where it might go next — and why the constantly expanding universe of words matters for our everyday lives.”

In addition to the new words added to Dictionary.com’s list, the review team also added 1,228 revised definitions and 173 new definitions to existing entries.

Word lovers may notice that not all of the recent additions are new to our language. That’s because some of the existing words have new meanings or emphasis in our everyday word use.

For example, “mid” is one of the Winter 2024 word additions to Dictionary.com. In its already existing use, “mid” represents the middle part of a thing, place, or even time. However, Dictionary.com has now also added an updated definition to include how young people use the word “mid” to describe something that is “mediocre, unimpressive or disappointing.”

Let’s take a closer look at some of the new words included in Dictionary.com’s Winter Update:

Barbiecore: (noun) “an aesthetic or style featuring playful pink outfits, accessories or decor celebrating and modeled on the wardrobe of the Barbie doll.” This term went viral in 2023 with the release of the “Barbie” movie.

Girl Dinner: (noun) “an often attractively presented collection of snacks that involve little preparation, such as small quantities of cold cuts, cheese, fruit, cherry tomatoes, etc., deemed sufficient to constitute a meal for one.”

Skiplagging: (noun) “the practice of purchasing an air ticket for a flight with a layover at one’s true destination, getting off at the layover point, and skipping the last leg of the flight: a workaround to avoid paying a higher fare for a direct flight to one’s destination.”

Bussin’: (adjective) “great, wonderful, amazing”

Slow Fashion: (noun) “a movement among clothing producers and consumers that emphasizes eco-friendly, well-made clothing, maintenance and repair of garments to extend their lifespan, and a general reduction of one’s consumption of new clothing items.”

You can see an extended list of the new word additions at Dictonary.com.

‘Girl dinner’ and ‘Barbiecore’ among 327 new words added to Dictionary.com originally appeared on Simplemost.com