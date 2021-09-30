You could get paid $2,400 to watch paranormal documentaries for 24 hours

It’s officially the season of horror movies, ghost-hunting shows and paranormal documentaries.

If you’re anything like me, however, you don’t need it to be October to watch some spooky TV. I binge all things ghostly year-round, and if you’re obsessed with it all as much as me, there’s now a chance for you to earn some cash for loving the paranormal.

Streaming service MagellanTV is paying one person $100 an hour to watch paranormal documentaries for 24 hours. While you have 48 hours to complete the task, that adds up to $2,400 for your full day of viewing.

The perfect paranormal fan for the job will need to share about the documentaries on social media. Along with the cash, you’ll also receive a one-year membership to MagellanTV, where you’ll find tons of other paranormal documentaries.

Think you’ve got what it takes? You can see the job details and fill out an application on their website. You have until Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. ET to apply.

You’ll be asked to answer a few questions when applying, like how often you watch paranormal content and why. Don’t worry if you usually don’t like paranormal programming, though — even if you’re not a fan or tend to be a bit of a scaredy-cat, you can still apply. While not required, Magellan encourages applicants submit a video telling MagellanTV why you’re perfect for the job.

If you are a big fan of paranormal documentaries, you may have seen some of the ones you’ll be required to watch before. But as any true fan knows, they’re worth watching again!

Take a look at the full list below:

