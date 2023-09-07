Get Disney+ Basic for $1.99 a month for 3 months

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It’s never been more affordable to get access to the award-winning content on Disney+. Right now, you can get three months of Disney+ for just $1.99.

Normally, a month of the basic Disney+ package costs $8.99. So, with this deal, you save $18 while enjoying more than 500 movies and thousands of television series streaming on Disney+.

The Disney+ Basic package does include advertisements, which you cannot fast-forward through. However, Disney+ limits its ad length, with around 4 minutes of commercials per 1 hour of content. And kid profiles are always ad-free, so parents don’t have to worry about kids watching inappropriate advertisements or excessive toy promotion.

New and returning subscribers to Disney+ can enjoy this limited-time deal. The discount on this ad-supported version of Disney+ will only be available until Sept. 20, so go to DisneyPlus.com to take advantage before it is too late.

For those Disney+ Premium subscribers who pay for the ad-free version of the streaming service, be aware that a price hike will be coming your way soon.

Starting Oct. 12, your monthly cost will go up by 27%, with your Premium package escalating from $10.99 a month to $13.99 a month.

But, you can save big if you turn to bundling your Disney+ with Hulu. If you bundle your Disney+ with Hulu, your price will remain the same at $9.99 a month for the ad-supported versions of both streaming services. For those who purchase the ad-free versions, you can bundle Premium Disney+ and Hulu for $19.99 a month (which is a 37% discount compared to if you purchased those subscriptions separately).

If you are currently sharing an account with someone else, you should know that Disney+ plans to crack down on password-sharing in 2024. Disney chief Bob Iger recently announced these plans, saying that there is a significant number of users who currently share passwords rather than pay for separate accounts.

“We are actively exploring ways to address account sharing and the best options for paying subscribers to share their accounts with friends and family,” said Iger in an August earnings call, Variety reports. “Later this year, we will begin to update our subscriber agreements with additional terms on our sharing policies, and we will roll out tactics to drive monetization sometime in 2024.”

In other words, now is a good time to look at saving money on Disney+ via bundling with Hulu or maybe even switching to app-supported options.

Get Disney+ Basic for $1.99 a month for 3 months by Bridget Sharkey originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money

