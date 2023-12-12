You can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1 today

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Looking for a way to satisfy your sweet tooth today? Krispy Kreme’s annual Day of Dozens is back and that means you can score a dozen doughnuts or just $1!

On Dec. 12, simply head to your local Krispy Kreme and order any dozen doughnuts or 16-count of mini doughnuts and you can get one dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1.

The deal is good in-shop, via drive-thru or you can order for pick-up or delivery at participating shops. There is a limit of two orders if you purchase in-shop or via drive-thru and one order if purchasing online. If ordering online, be sure to use code DOZEN at check-out.

The deal includes Krispy Kreme’s new‘Elf’-inspired doughnut collection and return of the Santa Belly Doughnut, which has Cookies & Kreme filling and is decorated to resemble Santa’s belt and belt buckle.

The “Elf” collection includes three Original Glazed doughnuts all decorated to capture the magic of the film, which celebrates the movie’s 20th anniversary this year.

The first doughnut in the collection is the Buddy Snow Globe Doughnut, which is dipped in sugar cookie-flavored light blue icing and coated in white sprinkles. It is also topped with “powdered sugary snow” and a chocolate “Elf” piece.

Next up, the Buddy Makes Breakfast Doughnut is a nod to Buddy’s famous spaghetti dish and is topped with cake batter buttercreme that looks like spaghetti, milk chocolate candies, sprinkles and a maple drizzle. The Christmas Lights Doughnut is dipped in chocolate icing, drizzled with green icing and coated in strings of rainbow sprinkles and a chocolate “Elf” piece.

Other doughnuts that will only be around for a limited time include chocolate and red dipped in Christmas sprinkles and a blue iced doughnut with white sprinkles for Hanukkah.

