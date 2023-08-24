Get a $30 gift card when you sign up for a new Costco membership

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Have you been thinking about signing up for a Costco membership? Maybe you’ve heard or seen the stories about large-sized food items, bulk savings or even the fun holiday collectible sets. If hearing about it from your friends hasn’t convinced you to sign up for a Costco membership, how about a free gift card as a reward?

Costco wants its new members to start saving immediately. That’s why anyone who signs up for a new Costco Wholesale membership right now will receive a $30 digital Costco gift card.

The standard Gold Star Membership at Costco costs $60 per year. With the $30 digital gift card reward, new members will essentially save 50% on their annual membership.

This $30 gift card deal is only valid for new members. However, if you previously had a Costco membership and it has expired for at least 18 months, you also can take advantage of these savings.

To sign up for a new Costco Gold Star Membership, visit the membership website and select the Gold Star option. Fill out the electronic form, which includes your name, address and email address. You must be at least 18 to apply for a Costco membership.

As you complete your membership application, you must sign up for Costco’s membership auto-renewal program with a credit card to be eligible for the $30 gift card. You will also need the promo code “CJPROMO” for your new membership reward.

Your new Costco Gold Star membership includes an additional free card for anyone aged 18 and over who lives in the same household. This is the only way to share your primary membership with family members now that Costco is cracking down on membership sharing.

Once you sign up for a new Costco membership, you will pick up your cards at your local store in person. You must bring a government-issued identification to complete the registration process.

Costco will email the $30 digital gift card within two weeks of membership signup. You do not need to do anything further to get your reward.

Then, all that’s left is to figure out what you’ll shop for first!

