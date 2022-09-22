This Four-Cheese Pasta Recipe Makes A Quick, Comforting Weeknight Meal

What is it about the combination of pasta and cheese that makes it so irresistible? Is it the way it makes us feel connected with our childhood? The ooey-gooey cheese that clings when you raise the fork to your mouth? Maybe it’s the fact that macaroni and cheese is simply classic comfort food. In the end, it really doesn’t matter.

Sometimes, though, we want a more grown-up version of this dish. Or maybe something a little healthier. That’s why this four-cheese pasta recipe from Cooking Light is worth adding to your must-try dinner list!

This is not your kids’ fluorescent yellow version of macaroni and cheese. It has a rich sauce made with four kinds of cheeses plus spinach for a nutritional punch that gives the dish some texture and color.

This recipe proves that you can have something decadent like four-cheese pasta — but with healthier alternative ingredients to suit your needs. Cooking Light recognizes that enjoying what you put on your plate is an important part of any successful diet.

In this version of four-cheese pasta, Cooking Light opted for gluten-free pasta. You can choose from chickpea pasta, like Banza, another gluten-free grain such as quinoa or a veggie-based pasta. However, if gluten is not a concern for you, then a traditional wheat-based pasta will work in this recipe just as well.

This recipe for four-cheese pasta from Cooking Light calls for uncooked pasta, olive oil, baby spinach, shredded fontina cheese, low-fat ricotta cheese, reduced-fat cream cheese, grated Parmesan cheese, kosher salt, chopped garlic, and cayenne pepper.

If you buy the cheese already shredded, you’ll cut down on an already short prep time for this recipe. According to the directions, you only need a total of 15 minutes to throw this dish together. You could serve it with some salad for a complete meal.

This four-cheese pasta dish might just be the perfect meal for a busy family who needs something quick and tasty!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.