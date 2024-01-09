Former State Attorney Andrew Warren opts out of reelection run

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren will not seek reelection for a third term, he said in an announcement Monday morning.

The announcement said that if he won the election, Gov. Ron DeSantis "would simply repeat his illegal suspension of Warren and replace Warren again with an unelected political appointee."

DeSantis said he suspended Warren for signing a national pledge to not prosecute women and doctors for violating state abortion laws or families seeking treatments for transgender minors.

Warren was elected as state attorney for Tampa/Hillsborough County in 2016 and reelected in 2020.

"Donald Trump said he could shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue and get away with it. Ron DeSantis, trying to out-Trump Trump, shot democracy in the middle of our courthouse — and he’s gotten away with it," said Warren.

In June, Warren lost his latest fight against his suspension by DeSantis at the Florida Supreme Court due to waiting too long to file his case.

"I have been planning to run for re-election since the day I was suspended. But the governor has made clear that he does not care about the will of the voters or our democracy, and that he is willing to break state and federal law to keep me from serving as State Attorney," Warren said in his email.