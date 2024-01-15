Floridians brave the Iowa cold to give DeSantis a boost

The calendar inside Ron DeSantis' Iowa HQ says it all. Caucus day is here, and so is the governor's secret weapon: Floridians.

Nearly 75 lawmakers, cabinet members, state secretaries, and others from Florida are visiting Iowa to help with the final push on Monday.

Many are giving speeches at precincts Monday night to encourage a DeSantis vote.

DeSantis campaign officials think the life-threatening temps, mixed with a strong ground operation, will actually break in their favor, freezing front-runner Donald Trump's turnout.

And DeSantis may need the help.

The last Iowa Poll had him in a disappointing third place behind Nikki Haley and Trump.

Jonathan Morales, who drove up from Tampa to volunteer in Iowa, is trying not to think about it.

"It's in the back of my mind but it doesn't feel like that on the ground," Morales said. "I've been knocking on doors. I've been calling. The reception is a lot better than I expected when you consider the polls."

Momentum is at stake in the cold on Monday night.

Iowa's total delegates aren't as big of a deal as the amount of energy and fundraising you can gather from a strong finish in Iowa.

DeSantis may need both to stay in this year's race.

SEE MORE: Where Ron DeSantis stands ahead of the Iowa caucuses

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com