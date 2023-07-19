Watch Now
Flash flooding a 'particularly dangerous situation' in Kentucky

The National Weather Service deemed the flooding a "particularly dangerous situation" as rain continued to fall Wednesday morning.
Posted at 10:38 AM, Jul 19, 2023
Nearly 100,000 residents are under a flash flood emergency in Kentucky as heavy rain inundated the western part of the state early Wednesday morning. 

According to the National Weather Service, 4-8 inches of rain was reported in multiple areas. A station near Mayfield, Kentucky, reported 8.27 inches of rain from midnight through 9 a.m. CT. 

Cities in the flash flood emergency included Paducah and Mayfield. Just 18 months ago, Mayfield experienced a devastating EF-4 tornado. 

The National Weather Service described the flooding as a "particularly dangerous situation." Forecasters warned of life-threatening flash flooding of low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Police in Paducah and Mayfield both said a number of roadways are closed due to flooding. 

The National Weather Service said it expects rain will slowly decrease by late morning. 

The area will continue to have a chance of rain on Thursday and Friday. 

